SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.08

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $895.08 and traded as high as $931.00. SEGRO shares last traded at $914.20, with a volume of 1,156,411 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 934 ($12.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 883.92 ($11.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 942.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 895.08. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that SEGRO plc will post 2437.9998326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

International Corona Capital Corp. Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
International Corona Capital Corp. Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Lamprell Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.70
Lamprell Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.70
SEGRO Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.08
SEGRO Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.08
Electrocomponents Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.29
Electrocomponents Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.29
Gem Diamonds Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.53
Gem Diamonds Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.53
Johnson Matthey Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,198.66
Johnson Matthey Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,198.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report