SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.08

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $895.08 and traded as high as $931.00. SEGRO shares last traded at $914.20, with a volume of 1,156,411 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 934 ($12.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 883.92 ($11.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 942.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 895.08. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that SEGRO plc will post 2437.9998326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

