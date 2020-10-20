Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.29

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $647.29 and traded as high as $728.00. Electrocomponents shares last traded at $722.00, with a volume of 363,293 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 746 ($9.75) to GBX 749 ($9.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 815 ($10.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.64 ($9.17).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 647.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £3,250.64 ($4,246.98). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,457.93).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.