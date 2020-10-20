Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.53

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $38.20. Gem Diamonds shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 224,473 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEMD shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.15 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.