Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,198.66

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,198.66 and traded as high as $2,456.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $2,381.00, with a volume of 424,068 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,555 ($33.38).

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,440.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,198.66.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,245 ($29.33), for a total value of £268,681.60 ($351,034.23). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £429.12 ($560.65).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

