Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9,980.80

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9,980.80 and traded as high as $11,630.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) shares last traded at $11,425.00, with a volume of 74,840 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 7,960 ($104.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target (up from GBX 9,200 ($120.20)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,549.23 ($111.70).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £108.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,980.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

