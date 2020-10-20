KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $495.21

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $495.21 and traded as high as $579.00. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) shares last traded at $575.20, with a volume of 582,599 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 587.92 ($7.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 554.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 495.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 3.06 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

