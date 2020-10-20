Short Interest in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expands By 16.9%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 14,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $384.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.83. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

