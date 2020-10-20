Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receives Media Impact Rating of 2.40

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

