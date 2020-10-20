Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Wipro’s analysis:

Get Wipro alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

WIT opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.