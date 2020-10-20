VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEON. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

International Corona Capital Corp. Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
International Corona Capital Corp. Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Lamprell Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.70
Lamprell Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.70
SEGRO Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.08
SEGRO Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.08
Electrocomponents Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.29
Electrocomponents Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.29
Gem Diamonds Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.53
Gem Diamonds Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.53
Johnson Matthey Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,198.66
Johnson Matthey Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,198.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report