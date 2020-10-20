VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEON. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

