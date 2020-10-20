Short Interest in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Decreases By 12.8%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after buying an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

