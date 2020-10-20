Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Increases By 16.6%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of TUR opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,613,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 754,371 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 40,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,044 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

