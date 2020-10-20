Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

VIVO opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $38,731,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 974.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 648,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.