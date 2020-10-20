Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

