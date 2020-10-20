Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 154,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

