Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Increases By 20.8%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of VRTS opened at $163.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $167.38. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

