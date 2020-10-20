Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ BMTC opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $533.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.
Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.