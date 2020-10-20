Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $533.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMTC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Hovde Group lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

