Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 9.84
Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 13.42

Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44%
Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 8.70% 3.94% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A
Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 436 976 1044 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations competitors beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

