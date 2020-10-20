Contrasting Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Sundance Energy 12.93% -8.72% -3.94%

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sundance Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,206.56%. Sundance Energy has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 148.06%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.09 $54.61 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.07 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -3.71

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Sundance Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

