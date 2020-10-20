Reviewing SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) & Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SThree and Air China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SThree $1.69 billion 0.25 $45.96 million N/A N/A Air China $33.09 billion 0.29 $929.02 million $2.28 5.71

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than SThree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SThree and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SThree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares SThree and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SThree N/A N/A N/A Air China -5.15% -6.63% -2.20%

Volatility and Risk

SThree has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SThree beats Air China on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It has operations primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Continental Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

