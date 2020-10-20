Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.56.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $871.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.13. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.9914924 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

