Canaccord Genuity Raises Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$51.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.36.

TSE:STN opened at C$40.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$951.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$943.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.3870312 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total value of C$183,340.65.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

