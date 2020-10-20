Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Evercore from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.46.

SLF opened at C$54.64 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.09.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6171873 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total transaction of C$1,534,142.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,697,305.73. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,988.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

