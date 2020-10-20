Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.00.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.76 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.23.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5650515 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.