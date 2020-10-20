Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$47.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.08.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE:LSPD opened at C$47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -64.38. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.94.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.