Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$47.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.08.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -64.38. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.94.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

