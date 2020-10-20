Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of LNR opened at C$45.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.81. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$923.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Linamar will post 4.9499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

