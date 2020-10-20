Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

TSE JE opened at C$7.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.71 and a 12-month high of C$124.08. The firm has a market cap of $361.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$14.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$593.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 4.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

