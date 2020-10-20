IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IPL Plastics from a buy rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IPL Plastics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE:IPLP opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.82 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. IPL Plastics has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.03.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

