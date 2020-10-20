IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IPL Plastics from a buy rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IPL Plastics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE:IPLP opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.82 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. IPL Plastics has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.03.

IPL Plastics Company Profile

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gold Standard Ventures versus Its Peers Critical Contrast
Gold Standard Ventures versus Its Peers Critical Contrast
Reviewing Accel Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock
Reviewing Accel Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock
Bryn Mawr Bank Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Bryn Mawr Bank Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Head to Head Review: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals vs. Its Peers
Head to Head Review: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals vs. Its Peers
Head-To-Head Analysis: New Gold and Its Rivals
Head-To-Head Analysis: New Gold and Its Rivals
Bluegreen Vacations & Its Competitors Critical Comparison
Bluegreen Vacations & Its Competitors Critical Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report