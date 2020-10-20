Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.18.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$35.28 on Monday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.7738574 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

