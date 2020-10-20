Canaccord Genuity Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPM. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 322.58. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.04339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,010. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total value of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,577. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

