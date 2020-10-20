Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Given a C$1,500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial cut Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) stock opened at C$1,521.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,508.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,482.72. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12-month high of C$1,637.22.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.5848817 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $1.341 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.