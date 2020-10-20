Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.15 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.15 ($3.71) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

