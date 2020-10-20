ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 20 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

