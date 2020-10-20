Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

