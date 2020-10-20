Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $235.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $235.00 price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.59.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.5% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.