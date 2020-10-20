Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.08 ($121.27).

DHER opened at €100.40 ($118.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($124.94).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

