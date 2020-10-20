JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €94.80 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €70.98 ($83.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

