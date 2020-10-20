Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$156.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$156.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$147.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.56. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$67.15 and a 52-week high of C$157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

