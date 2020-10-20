CSFB Upgrades Altagas (TSE:ALA) to “Outperform”

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

ALA stock opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.07.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.0274954 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

