Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Altagas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Altagas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.0274954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

