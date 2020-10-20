Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.88.

Altagas stock opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.07.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.0274954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

