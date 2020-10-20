Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

Shares of ALA opened at C$16.45 on Monday. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.07.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.0274954 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

