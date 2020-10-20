Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ALA opened at C$16.45 on Monday. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.07.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.0274954 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.