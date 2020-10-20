Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALA. CIBC lifted their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.88.

TSE:ALA opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.0274954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gold Standard Ventures versus Its Peers Critical Contrast
Gold Standard Ventures versus Its Peers Critical Contrast
Reviewing Accel Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock
Reviewing Accel Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock
Bryn Mawr Bank Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Bryn Mawr Bank Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Head to Head Review: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals vs. Its Peers
Head to Head Review: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals vs. Its Peers
Head-To-Head Analysis: New Gold and Its Rivals
Head-To-Head Analysis: New Gold and Its Rivals
Bluegreen Vacations & Its Competitors Critical Comparison
Bluegreen Vacations & Its Competitors Critical Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report