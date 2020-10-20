Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALA. CIBC lifted their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.88.

Get Altagas alerts:

TSE:ALA opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.0274954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.