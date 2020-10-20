Altagas (TSE:ALA) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.88.

TSE:ALA opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.0274954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

