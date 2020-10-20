AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. CIBC raised AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$20.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.00. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$22.70. The firm has a market cap of $549.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.0924138 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

