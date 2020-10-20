AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. CIBC raised AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$20.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.00. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$22.70. The firm has a market cap of $549.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
