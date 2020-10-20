Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.64 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
