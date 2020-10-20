Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.64 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.