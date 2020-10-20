Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.64 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

