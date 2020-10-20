Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Oct 20th, 2020

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Wizz Air stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

