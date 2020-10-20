Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WHELF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Salt Lake Potash has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.57.

About Salt Lake Potash

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

