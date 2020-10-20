Head-To-Head Contrast: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Medalist Diversified REIT (OTCMKTS:MDRR)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 1.27 -$3.02 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Keppel REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT -49.19% -23.06% -5.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats Keppel REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial, limited service hotels, and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

